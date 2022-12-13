 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Texas man to stand trial for shooting up a Rochester vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Exavier Porter

Exavier Porter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle is pleading not guilty.

Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32 of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with dangerous weapons – drive by shooting toward a person.

Rochester police say Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 18 ½ Street NW on October 29.  Investigators say Porter saw the ex-boyfriend of a female Porter was with driving by.  Porter is accused of getting out of his vehicle and firing around 10 shots at the passing car.

Police say the intended victim’s car was hit four times but he was not injured.  Another nearby vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

Porter is now set to stand trial beginning June 5, 2023.  He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $800,000 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you