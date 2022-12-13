Texas man to stand trial for shooting up a Rochester vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle is pleading not guilty.
Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32 of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with dangerous weapons – drive by shooting toward a person.
Rochester police say Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 18 ½ Street NW on October 29. Investigators say Porter saw the ex-boyfriend of a female Porter was with driving by. Porter is accused of getting out of his vehicle and firing around 10 shots at the passing car.
Police say the intended victim’s car was hit four times but he was not injured. Another nearby vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.
Porter is now set to stand trial beginning June 5, 2023. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $800,000 bond.