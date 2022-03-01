Texas man sentenced for trying to run over a North Iowa police officer

ALGONA, Iowa – A Texas man is going to prison for trying to run over a North Iowa police officer.
Juan Pablo Cavazos, 30 of Weslaco, TX, pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations, attempted burglary, and eluding. He was arrested on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Algona after police were called about a motel disturbance.
Officers say Cavazos refused to obey their commands and drove his vehicle at a police officer, who fired a shot at him. Cavazos was not hit by the gunfire but law enforcement says he was injured after crashing his vehicle in rural Kossuth County.
Cavazos has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars and fined $3,075.