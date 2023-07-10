Texas man arrested for illegal gun in North Iowa

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Texas man has been jailed for gun crimes in Worth County.
Derrick Katrell Abraham, 32 of Houston, TX, was arrested just after 12:30 am Monday after he was pulled over on Interstate 35 near mile marker 206. Court documents state Abraham was stopped for a registration violation. He then allegedly admitted having a firearm in his vehicle.
Investigators say Abraham was convicted of a felony in Texas and is banned from possessing firearms.
Law enforcement says a search of Abraham’s vehicle found a 9mm handgun in the driver’s door pocket. There was one round in the chamber and 10 in the magazine.
Abraham has been booked into the Worth County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, operating a non-registered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.