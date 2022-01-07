Test-to-Stay program keeps unvaccinated Rochester students in the classroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School District is expanding a pilot program that has been keeping unvaccinated students in the classroom when they otherwise would have been in quarantine.
It's called the Test-to-Stay program and it allows unvaccinated student who have been exposed to COVID-19 to stay in the classroom as long as their test results remain negative.
RPS says after a trail run in an elementary, middle and high school kept unvaccinated students in the classroom for 602 days when they otherwise have had to quarantine the district is ready to roll it out to to other schools.
Superintendent Kent Pekel says it's vital to keep kids in the classroom to ensure they're getting the best education possible.
He explained, "Rochester kids made about half the growth they usually make in a year in both reading and math last year in distance learning and we know that was worse for some kids who are academically farther behind. So, while our teachers, our principles were just heroic in moving to distance learning, we know for a lot of kids it's not the best option, not just educationally but also socially emotionally, and for their mental health."
The district is hoping to roll out the program as soon as possible but is figuring out the logistics and teaching staff how to operate the program.
Pekel added, "We are figuring out the implementation plans and we will be putting them in place between now and January 18th when we have a very important school board meeting where we're going to do an update on this strategy and all of our COVID mitigation strategies. That doesn't mean we are going to wait until the 18th to launch but we will definitely have the full phase out figured out by the 18th."
The district is receiving the tests free form the state at this time which of course means they're free to students as well.