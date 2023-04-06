Temps slowly set to rise into the 60s through Easter, and the 70s next week

This Thursday feels more March-like, but next week will feel more May like!
A breezy and sunny Thursday with highs in the 40s, but winds out of the south push highs into the 50s Friday.
For the Easter weekend, this trend continues. Highs push into the 60s. A small chance for some rain late Easter night.
The train doesn't stop. Highs near or exceed 70 degrees every day next workweek as a ridge in the jet stream sets up and stalls. This mini heatwave delivers temps nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
Next good chance for rain and storms will be when these sky-high temps fall back to Earth. That could be a week from now at the earliest, or even a bit longer.