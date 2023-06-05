Temporary seating at county fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will set aside $60,000 from the county's contingency fund for the fair board to rent mobile bleachers.
Due to age and exposure to weather, the 85-year-old stands were unable to pass an inspection done back in May.
For the moment the grandstand is fenced off from the public.
Olmsted County Board of Commissioners chair Gregory Wright says, “Actually, they will be in front of the old grandstands but then the shows and stuff have to move back aways and I haven't seen the actual placement of where they will be.”
The mobile bleachers will hold up to 2,000 people, the same number of seats lost by the closing of the grandstand.
If you want to go to the Olmsted County Fair this year, it will take place July 24 to July 30, 2023.