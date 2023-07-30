 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be warming up through the workweek

Extended Forecast

After a pleasant weekend filled with sunshine, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures, we're going to start warming up through the workweek. Expect high temperatures to be in the 80s through the week, and you may notice the humidity a bit more by midweek. These warm temperatures and humidity with help fuel a storm chance on Wednesday before we see cooler conditions return for next weekend.

