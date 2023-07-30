After a pleasant weekend filled with sunshine, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures, we're going to start warming up through the workweek. Expect high temperatures to be in the 80s through the week, and you may notice the humidity a bit more by midweek. These warm temperatures and humidity with help fuel a storm chance on Wednesday before we see cooler conditions return for next weekend.
Temperatures will be warming up through the workweek
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
