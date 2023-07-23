We heat up into the upper 80s Monday with an off chance for an afternoon shower. Expect highs to be near 90 on Tuesday, and well into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday with the heat index occasionally above 100 degrees. There will be minor chances for a pop up storm in the afternoon, but most of us will likely stay dry and hot. If you're heading out to any county fairs this week, make sure to stay hydrated and bring that sunscreen! High temps peak on Thursday, and rain chances will improve behind this heatwave.
Temperatures will be heating up this week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today