Now that we've made it into the month of May, average high temperatures are into the low 60s to start the month, and are in the 70s by the end. After such a cool, wet April, with temperatures well below average, we're all ready for a nice warm up. Thankfully, we get that warm up in the extended forecast! High temperatures are back into the 60s for the upcoming weekend, and likely some 70s after that. It appears like the warmer temperatures will stick around for a bit too.
Temperatures Trending Warmer Into May
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
