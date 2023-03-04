The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for generally cooler than normal temperatures across much of the Upper Midwest for the middle of March. Based on some of the latest data, it's likely that high temperatures will be running about 5-15 degrees below average, and possibly even colder for areas with a hefty snowpack. While it may be a slow warm up going into Spring, there will likely still be some mild days later in the month.
Temperatures trending cooler than normal for the middle of March
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
