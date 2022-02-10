 Skip to main content
Temperatures Take A Tumble On Friday

Friday's Forecast

Friday starts off on the mild side as temperatures will be above freezing, but a cold front will move through during the morning, and will usher in colder air through the rest of the day. Eventually, temperatures will be dropping near zero, potentially below zero early Saturday morning. This cold front will also bring a chance for scattered rain or snow showers, but highs winds and colder air will be the big talker tomorrow. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

