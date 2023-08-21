Temperatures expected to soar to near record highs on Tuesday.

We're gearing up for some of the hottest conditions we've seen all summer long. Temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s on Tuesday, and with the humidity, it will feel like it's over 100. With these hot temperatures in the forecast, many of us will be close to record highs for the day. Here are some of the current standing records for Tuesday, August 22.
Rochester - 96° set in 1916
Austin - 96° set in 1947
Albert Lea - 97° set in 1910
Mason City - 97° set in 1947
Addition record highs are possible for Wednesday and Thursday.