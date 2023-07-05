Teen wanted for Fort Dodge murder is described as 'armed and dangerous'

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A suspect is being sought for a deadly Independence Day shooting.
The Fort Dodge Police Department says a first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued for Jamarrion James Davis, 18 of Ankeny. Davis, also known as “JJ,” is wanted for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
A 911 call at 9:44 pm Tuesday brought Fort Dodge police and firefighters to the area of S 15th Street and 4th Avenue S. Officers found the victim in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were started but the 15-year-old boy was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation by Fort Dodge police, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Webster County Attorney’s Office, the arrest warrant was issued for Davis.
He is described a 5’8’’ tall and weighing 115 pounds. Fort Dodge police say Davis should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to Davis’ arrest.