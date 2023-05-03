Teen suspect sought in Fort Dodge fatal shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A teen suspect is being sought over a double-shooting in Webster County.
The Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge fire were called to the 100 block of North 10th Street a little after 7 pm Tuesday on a report of gunfire. Officers say they arrived at the scene to find Patrick Walker, 18 of Fort Dodge, lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. Lifesaving efforts were used but Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigators were processing the scene, they were notified that Silas Hall, 20, had shown up at Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital with what is described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Fort Dodge police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew, 17, for first-degree murder. Pettigrew is described as 5’8’’ tall and 130 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Dodge Police. Information may also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers. With all investigations, any video evidence is essential to resolving an incident and we encourage anyone with video footage in the area to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department.
Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling (515) 573‐1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com, or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
The Webster County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Conservation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) assisted with this incident.