Teen sentenced for vandalizing a school in Butler County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase results in probation for a northeast Iowa teen.
Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to follow any recommended substance abuse treatment.
Moeller has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree theft, eluding, and carrying a firearm on school grounds for incidents on April 17 and 18, 2021.
He was accused of damaging a Janesville school bus and tearing up the school football field doing donuts in a vehicle. Court documents state the damage amounted to $3,718.64. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Moeller then led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended when Moeller went into a ditch along Butler Road.