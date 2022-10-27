Teen sent to prison for 2021 murder in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen who shot and killed a man in Mower County is sentenced to prison.
Miguel Nunez Jr., 19 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, shot David Harris, 45, multiple times in the chest on June 5, 2021, in the 100 block of 12th Street NE in Austin. Law enforcement says the killing happened during an attempted drug robbery.
Court documents state Harris’ body was found in an upstairs bedroom and life-saving efforts were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nunez pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder and was ordered Thursday to spend 15 years in prison, with credit for 477 days already served. He was also fined $1,000.
Austin police said Nunez fled the area after the shooting. He was arrested July 15, 2021, after Nunez was found hiding in an attic in Sioux Falls.