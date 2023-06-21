Teen recaptured after escaping law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A teenage prisoner who attacked a law enforcement officer to escape has been recaptured.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 13000 block of Partridge Avenue around 1:40 am Wednesday. Deputies learned that a 17-year-old male who had been arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Tuesday evening was being transported from the Cerro Gordo County Jail to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when the 17-year-old complained of a medical problem.
A Central Iowa Juvenile Detention officer pulled to the side of the road to help the teen prisoner. The 17-year-old then assaulted and overpowered the officer, left the officer on the side of the road, and drove off with the officer’s vehicle.
The officer was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.
The Des Moines Police Department says the 17-year-old was later seen driving the stolen vehicle in Polk County. There was a car chase and the 17-year-old was arrested after crashing the stolen vehicle. He’s been taken to the Polk County Jail and several charges have been filed against the 17-year-old.
The Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire Medics assisted with this incident.