Teen recaptured after escaping law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Teen recaptured after escaping law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrested

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A teenage prisoner who attacked a law enforcement officer to escape has been recaptured.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 13000 block of Partridge Avenue around 1:40 am Wednesday.  Deputies learned that a 17-year-old male who had been arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Tuesday evening was being transported from the Cerro Gordo County Jail to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when the 17-year-old complained of a medical problem.

A Central Iowa Juvenile Detention officer pulled to the side of the road to help the teen prisoner.  The 17-year-old then assaulted and overpowered the officer, left the officer on the side of the road, and drove off with the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  He was treated and released.

The Des Moines Police Department says the 17-year-old was later seen driving the stolen vehicle in Polk County.  There was a car chase and the 17-year-old was arrested after crashing the stolen vehicle.  He’s been taken to the Polk County Jail and several charges have been filed against the 17-year-old.

The Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire Medics assisted with this incident.

Tags

Recommended for you