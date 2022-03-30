Teen pleads guilty to Worth County gas station break-in

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County teen is pleading guilty to burglarizing a gas station.
Samuel James Crotty, 19 of Northwood, is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 for third-degree burglary.
Law enforcement says Crotty broke into a gas station in the 700 block of 8th Street N twice in August 2021. Court documents state the two burglaries left the gas station door broken, an ATM damaged, laptops and gas pump controls damaged, and items such as lighters, earbuds, sunglasses, and vaping devices missing.
Crotty was initially charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree attempted burglary but took a plea deal.