Teen pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen being prosecuted as an adult for sexual abuse is taking a plea deal.
Kody Walter Roth, 18 of Bricelyn, had been charged with seven counts of second-degree sex abuse for sexually abusing a minor. Investigators say the abuse happened in Winnebago County between January 2019 and June 2020. Roth is being prosecuted as an adult even though the alleged crimes happened when he was a minor himself.
Roth has now pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. No sentencing date has been set.