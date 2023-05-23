Teen pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Winnebago County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Teen pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Winnebago County

  • 0
Kody Roth

Kody Roth

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen being prosecuted as an adult for sexual abuse is taking a plea deal.

Kody Walter Roth, 18 of Bricelyn, had been charged with seven counts of second-degree sex abuse for sexually abusing a minor.  Investigators say the abuse happened in Winnebago County between January 2019 and June 2020.  Roth is being prosecuted as an adult even though the alleged crimes happened when he was a minor himself.

Roth has now pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.  No sentencing date has been set.

Tags

Recommended for you