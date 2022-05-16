Teen pleads guilty to Austin burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen accused of three break-ins takes a plea deal.
Elias James Wells, 19 of Austin, was arrested on March 14. The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into two homes and tried to break into a third that night. Wells was arrested hiding under a large bean bag in someone else’s home.
Wells was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, and theft. He entered a guilty plea Monday to theft and one burglary count. No sentencing date has been set.