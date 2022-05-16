 Skip to main content
Teen pleads guilty to Austin burglary

Elias Wells

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen accused of three break-ins takes a plea deal. 

Elias James Wells, 19 of Austin, was arrested on March 14.  The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into two homes and tried to break into a third that night.  Wells was arrested hiding under a large bean bag in someone else’s home. 

Wells was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, and theft.  He entered a guilty plea Monday to theft and one burglary count.  No sentencing date has been set. 

