Teen driver injured in rollover near the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager is hurt after a rollover accident on Highway 63.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old male driver was heading north when his vehicle left the highway near the intersection with 80th Street SE just after 8 am Thursday.  The vehicle rolled and the State Patrol says the driver was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old was wearing his seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

