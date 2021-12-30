Teen driver injured in rollover near the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager is hurt after a rollover accident on Highway 63.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old male driver was heading north when his vehicle left the highway near the intersection with 80th Street SE just after 8 am Thursday. The vehicle rolled and the State Patrol says the driver was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old was wearing his seat belt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.