Teen driver crashes into tree north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen driver was hurt after crashing into a tree Friday afternoon.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Orchid Avenue near the intersection with 300th Street, north of Mason City. A 16-year-old from Mason City lost control of a 2007 Chevy Malibu due to road conditions and hit a tree in the center of the divided highway.
The teen was wearing her seat belt but was trapped in the car. The Sheriff’s Office says a passerby helped free her from the vehicle. The teen was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with apparent non-life threatening injuries.
The Mason City Fire Department assisted with this crash.