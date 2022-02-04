 Skip to main content
Teen driver crashes into tree north of Mason City due to bad road conditions

MC crash Feb 4 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen driver was hurt after crashing into a tree Friday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Orchid Avenue near the intersection with 300th Street, north of Mason City.  A 16-year-old from Mason City lost control of a 2007 Chevy Malibu due to road conditions and hit a tree in the center of the divided highway.

The teen was wearing her seat belt but was trapped in the car.  The Sheriff’s Office says a passerby helped free her from the vehicle.  The teen was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The Mason City Fire Department assisted with this crash.

