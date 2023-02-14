Teen charged with serious crimes in two North Iowa counties enters his first plea

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is pleading not guilty to stealing two guns in Worth County.
Jesup John Allan Ward, 18, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 12 for second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Ward is accused of breaking into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2. Ward and an unidentified individual allegedly used a shovel to break through a window. A witness reported chasing Ward and the other person away.
Investigators say a 9 mm handgun and a 45 caliber handgun were missing from the home.
Ward is also charged with armed robbery for allegedly pointing a handgun at the employees of the Casey’s General Store on North Federal Avenue in Mason City. Ward is accused of getting away with an undisclosed amount of money on January 3. He has not entered a plea for that crime.