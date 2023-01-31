Teen being prosecuted as an adult for child sex abuse in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An 18-year-old accused of child sex crimes committed as a minor is pleading not guilty.
Kody Walter Roth of Bricelyn, Minnesota, is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Court documents state that Roth sexually abused a minor under the age of 10 between January 20219 and June 2020 and that the abuse occurred in Winnebago County.
Even though all of the alleged offenses would have happened when Roth was a minor himself, he was charged in adult court in December 2022. He entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and Roth is scheduled to stand trial beginning on March 29.