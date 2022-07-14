Teen arrested, gun seized after Wednesday night argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is arrested and a loaded gun is seized after an alert police officer investigates a Wednesday night argument.
The Rochester Police Department says an officer was parked in the lot of the 41st Street NW fire station by The Gates of Rochester when he heard people arguing in the Gates parking lot around 11 pm. The officer says during a loud dispute between two groups of people he heard the word “gun” mentioned and other statements that made him believe a firearm was involved.
Police say the officer decided to investigate and saw a car leaving the Gates parking lot and heading east on 41st Street NW. The officer followed the car until it suddenly pulled off and parked on 19th Street. Police say the driver exited the car and when the officer approached, he noticed a handgun on the floor of the car near the driver’s seat. The officer made contact with the driver of the car and a passenger and says they both appeared to be intoxicated.
The driver, a 17-year-old make from Lakeville, was arrested for unlawful possession of pistol, DUI 4th degree, providing a false name to police, open alcohol container in vehicle, and no valid driver’s license. Dakota County would not accept him and he was released to his grandmother’s custody.
The passenger, a 19-year-old male from Rochester, was cited for minor consumption of alcohol.
Rochester police say a loaded .22 caliber handgun was found in the car.