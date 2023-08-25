Teen arrested, 'ghost gun' materials seized as Rochester police execute seven warrants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation into rival groups of young people has led to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and the seizure of items used to make so-called “ghost guns.”
The Rochester Police Department says it delivered seven ‘knock and announce’ warrants in northwest Rochester on Thursday morning. Warrants were executed in the following areas:
· 2000 and 2100 block of 43rd Street NW
· 5800 block of Baron Lane NW
· 2400 block of 59th Street NW
· 5100 block of Lexington Lane NW
· 1100 block of 41st Street NW
Officers say they found a stolen handgun and a stolen car, as well as a 3D printer, a computer, took kits, and parts used to make ‘ghost guns’
“We are committed to interrupting violence in our community and will continue to proactively target areas of concern,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin.
A 16-year-old Rochester boy was taken into custody and is facing charges of felony gun possession and possession of stolen property. Police say several other juveniles are expected to be charged in the weeks ahead.
Rochester police say they have recovered 22 firearms since June 1.