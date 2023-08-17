Tee It Up for the Troops holds 17th annual charity golf tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The non-profit Tee It Up for the Troops held a charity golf tournament in Rochester Thursday.
The organization hopes to help veterans not only in our area but across the country.
The event started of with an opening ceremony honoring fallen soldiers from the area.
180 golfers then hit the green for the tournament. 144 of these golfers represented the 36 sponsors backing the event.
The rest of the golfers were part of the organization's Paying It Forward program, where they donated $200 to soldiers returning home.
Lynn Clarey, the event chair of Rochester's tournament, says proceeds will go toward over a dozen local non-profits focused on veteran care.
One non-profit that has received funding from the tournament in the past is Believet, an organization which gives trained service dogs to disabled veterans free of charge.
"[Believet] was started up by Sam Daly," said Clarey. "He served in Afghanistan, came back with PTSD, and needed to have a military service dog. He couldn't find one and ended up starting up his own non-profit. We help fund those types of organizations to help our troops."
Tee It Up for the Troops holds golf tournaments all over the country. Altogether, these events help around 500 organizations that support veterans.
In the previous 16 tournaments, Rochester's tournament has been able to raise over $1 million.
If you are interested in working with Tee It Up for the Troops or would like to donate to the non-profit, you can visit their website.