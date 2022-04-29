 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tech stocks see biggest monthly loss in over a decade

  • 0
NASDAQ April 29 2022

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Friday, April 29, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday.

The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector.

Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

Tags

Recommended for you