Teaching license of former Rochester educator is suspended for 'inappropriate' communications with students

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester Public Schools (RPS) employee has had his teaching license suspended for five years for inappropriate conduct with two students.
Gregory Schoenbeck was hired by RPS in 1998. He was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2021 after the school district received complaints from parents and Schoenbeck resigned in April 2021. School board records indicate Schoenbeck was a math Teacher at Friedell Middle School at that time.
The Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board has now suspended Schoenbeck’s teaching license for what it calls “grossly inappropriate conduct” involving two former students he was tutoring. The Board says Schoenbeck had “extensive personal communications” with both students, sending one up to 10 text messages per day, until one student blocked Schoenbeck on social media and the other directly asked him to stop contacting her.
In its order suspending his license, the Board quoted from a Valentine’s Day letter Schoenbeck sent to one of the students which said:
“The difference in our ages makes things strange for our friendship. If we weren’t in a pandemic, I would love to do things with you (go to the movies together, watch ghost shows together, play games in person, etc.) but that could be awkward given our 30-year difference. Some people might think that’s not appropriate. They might even think that the way we’ve been texting back and forth or me telling you things like in this letter is inappropriate because of our age difference. I don’t even think about that.”
Schoenbeck also allegedly engaged in “photo challenges” with the two students where they would send each other selfies in various outfits and poses. The Board says when the students would not send such photos, Schoenbeck would repeatedly text and email them asking when they were going to send pictures. He also allegedly made a photo collage of one student’s photos and photos of himself in high school and a photo collage where he used an app to make the student look older and himself look younger.
The Board does not allege there was any sexual contact between Schoenbeck and any student.
The full order suspending Schoenbeck’s license and listing the reasons for that suspension is available online at the website of the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.