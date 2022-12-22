 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Taxi companies staying busy in extreme weather conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather conditions are creating slick roads and taxi services are staying busy serving those who still have places to go. 

Med City Taxi says they get so busy during weather like this they can get a couple of hours behind. 

They stop taking reservations when they don't know if they will be able to fulfill them.

“Whenever it gets really cold - we get really busy because either the cars won't start or it's a lot easier to get into a warm taxi... instead of trying to get your car warm,” says driver Christopher Benson. 

He says there’s not too many people are going out as they anticipate what's coming.

He has been driving taxis for nearly 35 years giving around 20 rides a day

“It takes longer to get around when it's like this so sometimes when  it's like this we actually do fewer runs because it takes so long to get around. As long as we get people to and from safely, that's all that matters.” 

He adds when it gets bad he makes sure to stay hydrated and take his time but for the most part he knows he has to just go out and drive. 

If you need a ride Med City Taxi covers Olmsted County and surrounding areas.

 

