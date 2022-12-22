Taxi companies staying busy in extreme weather conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather conditions are creating slick roads and taxi services are staying busy serving those who still have places to go.
Med City Taxi says they get so busy during weather like this they can get a couple of hours behind.
They stop taking reservations when they don't know if they will be able to fulfill them.
“Whenever it gets really cold - we get really busy because either the cars won't start or it's a lot easier to get into a warm taxi... instead of trying to get your car warm,” says driver Christopher Benson.
He says there’s not too many people are going out as they anticipate what's coming.
He has been driving taxis for nearly 35 years giving around 20 rides a day
“It takes longer to get around when it's like this so sometimes when it's like this we actually do fewer runs because it takes so long to get around. As long as we get people to and from safely, that's all that matters.”
He adds when it gets bad he makes sure to stay hydrated and take his time but for the most part he knows he has to just go out and drive.
If you need a ride Med City Taxi covers Olmsted County and surrounding areas.