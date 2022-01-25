Tax season is here and IRS Letter 6419 is critical to filing your 2021 taxes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The IRS kicked off tax season Monday and is now accepting and processing tax returns. Some parents might start to get a key document in the mail that you will want to keep.
The advanced child tax credit was distributed starting in July of last year to help families get by during the pandemic.
Lynn Miller, tax professional with LWJM Professional Tax Services in Rochester says it's important that taxpayers use this form when preparing tax forms because the IRS is saying tax returns could be delayed if information is not reported accurately.
Miller says there were delays in the 2020 tax return because of inaccuracies on top of staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.
“This is something else that can really hold up the tax returns if the information that is submitted on the tax returns to the IRS is not matching up with what they have - then it is going to cause a delay and people are not going to get their dollars back as quickly.” says Miller.
Under the American Rescue Plan, there was an increase on child tax credit, families with children 5 and under received $3,600 dollars and for those families with children 6 and above were receiving $3,000 dollars.
The letters are starting to get mailed out and Miller says you should double-check them to make sure they are correct.
“If it doesn't seem right - go check it out - to make sure that when the tax return is being filed - that it is an accurate number with what the IRS has,” explains Miller.
If the amount in the letter is not correct, you are encouraged to create an account on the official child tax credit website to compare information.
To married couples filing a joint return, the IRS will be sending two letters and you're going to need to keep both of them.