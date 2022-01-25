 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Tax season is here and IRS Letter 6419 is critical to filing your 2021 taxes

  • Updated
  • 0

The IRS kicked off tax season yesterday and is now accepting and processing tax returns.

 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The IRS kicked off tax season Monday and is now accepting and processing tax returns. Some parents might start to get a key document in the mail that you will want to keep.

The advanced child tax credit was distributed starting in July of last year to help families get by during the pandemic. 

Lynn Miller, tax professional with LWJM Professional Tax Services in Rochester says it's important that taxpayers use this form when preparing tax forms because the IRS is saying tax returns could be delayed if information is not reported accurately. 

Miller says there were delays in the 2020 tax return because of inaccuracies on top of staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. 

“This is something else that can really hold up the tax returns if the information that is submitted on the tax returns to the IRS is not matching up with what they have - then it is going to cause a delay and people are not going to get their dollars back as quickly.” says Miller. 

Under the American Rescue Plan, there was an increase on child tax credit, families with children 5 and under received $3,600 dollars and for those families with children 6 and above were receiving $3,000 dollars. 

The letters are starting to get mailed out and Miller says you should double-check them to make sure they are correct. 

“If it doesn't seem right - go check it out - to make sure that when the tax return is being filed - that it is an accurate number with what the IRS has,” explains Miller. 

If the amount in the letter is not correct, you are encouraged to create an account on the official child tax credit website to compare information. 

To married couples filing a joint return, the IRS will be sending two letters and you're going to need to keep both of them.

