Tax fraud means probation for SE Minnesota man

WABASHA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in sales and income taxes has been sentenced.
Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, took a plea deal and was ordered Tuesday in Wabasha County District Court to spend five years on supervised probation. He was charged in September 2022 with 26 felonies.
Law enforcement says Graves failed to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. Graves also allegedly did not file individual income tax returns or pay tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of failure to file or pay a tax and the other 22 charges were dismissed.