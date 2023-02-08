Task force being established on the future of downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A task force is being formed to identify the long term issues confronting downtown Rochester after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic was a disrupter to many aspects of our national, state, and local economies. How and where people work, shop, and participate in activities has changed,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “While downtown Rochester has and will change, there are several opportunities in how we can strengthen and become a more resilient downtown. And we must do this work together.”
The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Diversity Council, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance. The task force is inviting community and downtown businesses to participate in upcoming work sessions to share specific challenges they are experiencing related to downtown.
Four work sessions are planned:
- Monday, February 27 from 6-7 p.m., Fagan Studio and Studio 324
- Friday, March 3 from 9-10 a.m., Chateau Theatre
- Monday, March 6 from 2-3 p.m., Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria
- Tuesday, March 14 from 10-11 a.m. (virtual)
“Everyone has a stake in a healthy downtown,” says Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center. “Now is the time to be intentional about the steps we take to help accelerate recovery. We will build on existing strengths while focusing on the future.”
The goal is to present an action plan by May 2023 to guide the Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward.