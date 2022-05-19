 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong southwest winds this afternoon...

Strong southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, gusting in excess of 40
mph at times, will continue through the late afternoon hours
before diminishing this evening. Expect periods of strong
crosswinds on some roads, and blowing around of loose objects.

Target drops again as stocks inch closer to a 'bear market'

  • 0
Wall Street May 19 2022

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, deepening a slump for major indexes as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another volatile day lower on Wall Street Thursday, bringing the market closer to its first bear market since the beginning of the pandemic.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 0.6%. It's now down 18.7% from the record high it set early this year, nearly at the 20% threshold that defines a bear market. Investors are worrying that the soaring inflation that's hurting people shopping for groceries and filling their cars up is also walloping profits at U.S. companies.

Target fell again, a day after losing a quarter of its value on a surprisingly large drop in earnings.

Tags

Recommended for you