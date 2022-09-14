Taopi continues recovery effort as 6 month anniversary of EF2 tornado approaches

TAOPI, Minn.- Rebuilding efforts continue in Taopi after an EF2 tornado destroyed more than half of the community back in April.
Now, new construction is going up and homes are being restored. Mayor Mary Huntley says the overall feel of the community is hopeful as they work to build back better.
She explained, "We're going to be very new and these families are going to be able to look forward to a long life with beautiful new homes and I'm hoping that tempers the grief they've had to suffer in losing their old home."
Most of the residents are returning to the town and rebuilding with tax abetments easing the costs.
Another source of revenue was from the Taopi Relief Fun which included more than $250,000 in donations.
Huntley reached out to community members to find out how they wanted to spend the money. The response was to distribute it to community members most hard hit by the natural disaster.
Huntely added, "We were able to help everybody financially and those worse hit were helped more than others that weren't."
While improvements are clearly being made City Clerk Jim Kiefer says it's going to take more time before everything is back to normal.
He said, "In another month, probably, there's still quite a bit of cleanup going on and we're not quite there on the other end of town yet."
The community is unfortunately too small to qualify for federal assistance but state funding has helped rebuild roads to regain infrastructure. Homeowners are also relying on insurance to reconstruct their houses.
The hope is to have a six month anniversary celebration in October, if all goes well.