Tammy's Place restaurant and bar officially opens in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. - Tammy's Place is now officially open after its soft opening Tuesday night.
Owners Tammy and Travis Dee recently had to close Tilly's, a long-standing restaurant in Oronoco, at the end of 2022.
This was largely due to higher costs for overhead and being unable to agree on a sale price for the former building.
After closing the doors to Tilly's, the former owners set out to find a new palce to bring their passion for serving up good times, great food, and stellar drinks while staying near their home in Kasson.
"We looked at a few places because after being your own boss, it's hard to go back," said Tammy Dee.
"I worked there since 2001, so it was a hard decision to leave because of the clientele, the customers, they became family and friends. So, that was the hardest decision.
If you're interested in checking it out, visit the Tammy's Place Facebook page for more information.