Talks of a Minnesota special legislative session grow slim

Rochester, Minn. - Billions of taxpayer dollars are still left unspent in Minnesota as chances for a special legislative session grows even slimmer.
Gov. Tim Walz says talks have reached an impasse between Democrats and Republicans over how to divide up Minnesota's surplus.
About a week before the end of the regular session Walz along with DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller announced a plan to use $4 billion of the surplus over the next few years for tax cuts, $4 billion to increase spending in a variety of areas and to save another $4 billion in case of an economic slowdown.
That plan has now stalled.
Rep. Tina Liebling says it's really disappointing but not a bit surprising Republicans didn't want to compromise.
She said, "It became clear very early on that they didn't want to spend the $4 billion and so that's why I'm not surprised. There was a lack of urgency on their part all along and I think they've just finally come clean and admitted it that they're not going to keep their end of the bargain."
The Olmsted County GOP also responded to the lack of the special session.
Chairman Chris Brandt gave a statement saying, "This is a typical negotiating tactic we've come to expect from Governor Walz. If he wants to get serious about giving relief to Minnesotans, he will come back to the negotiating table."
The state government won't shutdown even without a deal and the budget is in place until the middle of next year.
