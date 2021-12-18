Talking prescription labels now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is now offering talking prescription labels to customers at its more than 275 pharmacy locations.
The grocery chain says the talking labels are free through a partnership with En-Vision America. Hy-Vee pharmacists will program and place a small electronic tag on prescription bottles containing all the label information. People can then scan the label with En-Vision’s ScripTalk reader or the ScripTalk mobile app to have that information read aloud.
“We are on a mission to make health care services more accessible for our patients,” says Kristin Williams, executive vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee. “Through our partnership with En-Vision America, we now offer a solution to help improve the health outcomes for our visually- and print-impaired patients, along with our non-English speaking patients who often face language barriers to health care.”
The label information will include drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings, pharmacy information, doctor’s name, prescription number, date and more.
“At En-Vision America, patient safety is paramount. For individuals who have trouble reading their prescription labels, the dangers of mistakes and hospitalizations are real,” says David Raistrick, president of En-Vision America. “We’re very excited to partner with Hy-Vee — a company that recognizes the need to bolster medication safety and independence for patients with print impairments or speak English as a second language.”
Languages available via ScripTalk talking prescription labels at Hy-Vee:
· Amharic
· Arabic
· Bengali
· Burmese
· Chinese (simplified)
· Chinese (traditional)
· English
· Farsi
· French
· German
· Greek
· Haitian Creole
· Hindi
· Italian
· Korean
· Nepali
· Pashtu
· Polish
· Portuguese
· Romanian
· Russian
· Somali
· Spanish
· Swahili
· Tagalog
· Vietnamese