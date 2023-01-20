 Skip to main content
...Low Visibility With Fog Tonight...

Fog has develop across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast
Iowa and was reducing the visibility to a mile or less in many
locations. Some of this fog may be dense at times and reduce the
visibility to under a half mile.

In addition, with temperatures below freezing, slick spots may
develop on untreated surfaces. If traveling tonight, be prepared
for both low visibilities and slick spots.

Taking Advantage of the Weather at Oxbow Park

  • Updated
  • 0

All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it's good news for folks at Byron's Oxbow Park.

BYRON, Minn.-All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it was good news for some folks at Oxbow Park. Some cross country skiers took advantage of the snowy ground and hit the trails. Others took a more casual path and did some winter hiking. Susan McMillan, one of the cross country skiers, said it's important to appreciate nature on days like these.

“It’s just nice to be out there where the real world is, outside your little-little cubby of humanity that your house is or whatever. It’s just nice to get out and move around," McMillan said.

If you want to check it out, the park is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

