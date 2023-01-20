Taking Advantage of the Weather at Oxbow Park

BYRON, Minn.-All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it was good news for some folks at Oxbow Park. Some cross country skiers took advantage of the snowy ground and hit the trails. Others took a more casual path and did some winter hiking. Susan McMillan, one of the cross country skiers, said it's important to appreciate nature on days like these.
“It’s just nice to be out there where the real world is, outside your little-little cubby of humanity that your house is or whatever. It’s just nice to get out and move around," McMillan said.
If you want to check it out, the park is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.