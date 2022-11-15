 Skip to main content
...Refreeze on Roads and Fog Creating Slick Travel...

Temperatures have dropped to below freezing over portions of
northeast Iowa. Along with a potential for refreeze on some roads
overnight, patchy dense fog has developed in and around the Waterloo
Cedar Falls area. The fog may create some light freezing drizzle
overnight, adding to slick roads, bridges and overpasses. An
additional light accumulation of snow is also anticipated.

If traveling late this evening or overnight, continue to practice
your winter driving skills and slow down if fog, ice or snow is
encountered during your travels. Road conditions will likely
remain the same for most of the night across these areas.

Taking a look at the projects funded so far by the bipartisan Infrastructure Law

  • Updated
  • 0

It's been roughly a year since the bipartisan infrastructure bill went into law.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's been one year since President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law and on Tuesday, the White House touted the projects the law has funded.

Ryan Berni is a senior advisor at the white house and is responsible for infrastructure implementation and said to date, Minnesota and Iowa have received billions of dollars for transportation, broadband, climate and other projects. 

Minnesota has received $2.6 billion dollars so far from the law, with around 89% going towards transportation projects.

One of those projects includes upgrading bridges on I-90 in Austin. 

Iowa also received a similar allocation of federal dollars, which has been around $2.3 billion dollars. 

Berni said additional funding is also on its way for additional broadband projects. 

"We have worked with providers to make sure there is free internet for people 200% of the poverty level or below and that is called the Affordable Connectivity Program and already in Minnesota 159,000 households have signed up for that program," Berni said. 

Projects that have been funded so far can be found here, while a full breakdown of how much each state has been allocated so far can be found here

