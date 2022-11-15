Taking a look at the projects funded so far by the bipartisan Infrastructure Law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's been one year since President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law and on Tuesday, the White House touted the projects the law has funded.
Ryan Berni is a senior advisor at the white house and is responsible for infrastructure implementation and said to date, Minnesota and Iowa have received billions of dollars for transportation, broadband, climate and other projects.
Minnesota has received $2.6 billion dollars so far from the law, with around 89% going towards transportation projects.
One of those projects includes upgrading bridges on I-90 in Austin.
Iowa also received a similar allocation of federal dollars, which has been around $2.3 billion dollars.
Berni said additional funding is also on its way for additional broadband projects.
"We have worked with providers to make sure there is free internet for people 200% of the poverty level or below and that is called the Affordable Connectivity Program and already in Minnesota 159,000 households have signed up for that program," Berni said.
Projects that have been funded so far can be found here, while a full breakdown of how much each state has been allocated so far can be found here.