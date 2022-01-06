Taking a look at our democratic institutions a year after the Capitol attack

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Thursday marks one year since a group of rioters stormed the United States' Capitol building as they sought to stop the counting of electoral ballots.
Now, KIMT is looking at how America's most fundamental pillar of democracy is holding up after being assailed to its core.
In Freeborn County, Election Administrator Pat Martinson said the county has never had a post election review that showed massive irregularities.
"We have never had any post election review that is off and there is always security in place for the ballots and the programming. It is all behind locked doors and also as an election administrator we are trained. I have about four administrators in my office to make sure we have good training," Martinson said.
Yost said if you still are skeptical of the results to contact your local county election administrator.
"Contact your local elections person and whosever is their administrator and everyone is more than happy to go over any results with them, as far as we can, as far as statute allows and just ask questions. Do not go by the word on the street or the word on social media. Go to the people who know," Martinson said.
In a study released in Dec. by the Associated Press, of the six states former President Donald Trump tried to legally challenge, only 475 votes out of more than 25 million were found to be invalid.