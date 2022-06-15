'Swimming Not Recommended' advisory issued for McIntosh Woods Beach

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - With the hot weather outside, you may be looking to head to the pool or the lake to cool off. If Clear Lake is your destination, there is an advisory in place for one beach.
A sample taken last week at the McIntosh Woods Beach area found that bacteria toxin levels were too high, and that blue-green algae is present. As a result, a 'Swimming Not Recommended' advisory has been issued for the beach.
With warnings having been issued in the area in the past, Daniel Kendall with Iowa DNR says there have been studies about possible fixes to the problem.
"There was a recent TMDL [total maximum daily load] that was written to look at what was going on there. I believe that was approved a year or two ago. That starts going down the process of once the TMDL was written, remediation of some sort can happen."
While Kendall advisors to avoid the impacted area, if you happen to venture to the beach, he says to wash yourself off after getting out of the water. In addition, any fish caught in the area are generally safe to eat.
"It's always a good idea to wash off, regardless if there's an advisory or not. And avoid drinking the water because it's untreated."
A new sample from the beach is expected to be taken this week, with the results of that sample expected to be announced Friday.