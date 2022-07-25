Swimming discouraged at Cascade Lake Beach because of elevated bacteria levels

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on taking a dip in Cascade Lake you might want to think again. The City of Rochester is now discouraging swimming at the beach because of high bacteria level.
The bacteria levels are still at a yellow level which is just a warning. They've been at this level since last Thursday.
The city's recreation supervisor Ben Boldt says the bacteria is elevated because of how shallow the water is, how hot the weather's been and heavy rainfall.
Wildlife is also contributing to the elevated bacteria levels. Anyone going swimming in the lake is encouraged to be careful and not swallow the water. Bold tells KIMT News 3 why elevated bacteria levels are more common at Cascade Lake than Foster Arend.
"I think it has a lot to do with the depth of the water. Foster Arend has a much much deeper body of water so there's more opportunity for it to turn over in that lake and keep the levels lower," explains Boldt.
The parks and recreation department is also working on getting rid of this issue.
"We're continuing to look at other mitigation strategies here to try to see if there's other things we can do with potentially the wildlife, the geese that are here or other factors maybe putting some kind of airfyer here or something just to turn over the water a little more frequently. We're looking at some ideas and then hopefully some new additions to the park hopefully increase activity and keep the wildlife away from there as well," says Boldt.
The parks and recreation department will look at the bacteria levels again on Tuesday . That will determine what happens next. It hopes to have the results by Wednesday or Thursday.