SWCD annual tree sale pick-up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District is having its annual tree sale pick up Friday amid its tree week. SWCD sold 15,900 trees this year!
Soil Conservation Manager Skip Langer has been a part of the annual tree sale for over 20 years, and he says there's been an uptick of about 3,000 trees being sold over the last three years, during and post-pandemic.
The orders for the trees open in October and Friday - Arbor Day - people can pick them up.
These trees can provide a lot of benefits to the community.
"Some of our rural customers may be planting shelter belts around their homes to protect from the fierce winter winds and protection from drifting snow. It also helps to reduce heating costs and energy consumption. Trees are great for shading homes in the summer for the same reasons so you don't have to work your air conditioners so hard," said Langer.
They also provide habitats for wildlife species - like nesting birds and pollinator species like bees and butterflies.
If you ordered a tree you can pick up your tree Friday from 12-7 p.m. at Graham Park, building 25.