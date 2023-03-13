Suspected drug dealer arrested in southern Minnesota, released from prison six months ago

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement says a known drug dealer has been caught again with illegal narcotics.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says Dominique Lamar Breham, 34, was arrested around 12:30 am Saturday. Investigators say Breham was released from prison on October 10, 2022, to serve out the rest of a sentence after his conviction for drug and gun crimes.
MRVDTF says Breham was seen as the passenger in a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot. Agents say they noticed other people would approach the vehicle, get in, and then leave after a short time. Working with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the MRVDTF determined Breham was selling drugs. Deputies searched Breham and say they found 62.6 grams of cocaine and 790 pills suspected of being counterfeit oxycodone. The pills were blue and imprinted with M30.
Law enforcement says such fake oxy pills have been known to contain the deadly drug fentanyl.
Breham has been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on two counts of first-degree drug sales and two counts of first-degree drug possession.