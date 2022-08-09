Suspect sought in deadly Freeborn County shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County law enforcement is looking for a deadly shooting suspect and asking for the public’s help.
Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 with Minnesota license plate number EUZ057.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 3:22 pm Tuesday about an adult male who had been shot in the 7500 block of 160th Street, Albert Lea. Deputies, along with Glenville first responders and a Mayo Ambulance crew arrived as the scene. A victim was found and first aid was given but the victim was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the victim and another man were leaving the location in an SUV, turned out of the driveway to head west on 160th Street, and were struck by multiple gunshots. The SUV stopped and the shooting victim exited to walk back to the house. The other man in the SUV said he heard one more shot, realized the victim was not coming back to the SUV, and drove away.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with this investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office says Moreno and the victim knew each other and there were “issues” between the two men. The Sheriff’s Office says although they assume Moreno is armed they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the one Moreno was driving is asked to contact Freeborn County Dispatch at 911 or is 507-377-5200 ext 5.