Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect in violent burglary caught in southern Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Web

UPDATE: The male suspect was located and arrested inside an unoccupied residence on 561st Avenue south of Mankato. He was taken into custody without incident. The suspect will be taken to the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges.

Previous story below

MANKATO, Minn. – A search is on for a burglar in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a burglary Tuesday morning at an occupied home.  The Sheriff’s Office says a victim was assaulted and their vehicle was stolen.  The vehicle was later found in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’1’’ and 250 pounds, with red hair.  The Sheriff’s Office says searchers are concentrating on an area of the Le Sueur River between County Road 1 and County Road 16.

Residents in that area are asked to lock up their vehicles and buildings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.  The Sheriff’s Office says if you see the suspect, do not approach him.

