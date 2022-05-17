Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force on May 12 for assistance in finding Childress. U.S. Marshals determined Childress was no longer in the Cedar Rapids area by the following day and began working with the U.S. Marshal fugitive task force in the Southern District of Iowa.
The investigation led law enforcement to the 7000 block of Hillandale Road in Davenport and Childress was identified exiting a vehicle and entering a home on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested shortly after 5 pm by U.S. Marshals with the help of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport Police Department.
Law enforcement has not specified what murders Childress is suspected of but Kavon Johnson, 22, and Cordal Lewis, 19, were both shot to death within a 24-hour period in Cedar Rapids in late January.