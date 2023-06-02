Suspect identified in Owatonna homicide investigation

OWATONNA, Minn. – A suspect in the killing of Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25 of Elysian, has been identified.
The Owatonna Police Department says it is asking for the public’s help in locating a Jason Lee Horner, 38. Horner is described as 6’3’’ tall, weighing 215 pounds, short brown hair and hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs
Horner is being called a suspect in the homicide investigation into Schnoor’s death. Her body was found under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street on Tuesday night.
Anyone with information on Horner is asked to call 911. The public is being urged to not approach Horner if they see him.